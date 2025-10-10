Left Menu

Saudi-Russia Flights Boost Ties Amid Growing Diplomatic Relations

Saudia launched its first direct flight from Riyadh to Moscow, marking a milestone in Saudi-Russian diplomatic relations. With national and budget airlines engaging in multiple weekly flights, the move is expected to enhance tourism, business, and governmental connections between the two oil-producing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development underscoring warming relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Saudia, the kingdom's national carrier, commenced its first direct passenger flight from Riyadh to Moscow, touching down in the Russian capital on Friday. The airline plans three weekly return flights to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, expected to boost travel for tourists, businesspeople, and officials.

This move follows an uptick in Russian tourism from Saudi Arabia, facilitated by Flynas, a Saudi budget airline that began three weekly direct flights between Riyadh and Moscow's Vnukovo airport in August, with a new route from Jeddah to Moscow set for a December launch.

The strategic partnership between these oil titans has strengthened since 2015, highlighted by a notable U.S.-Russian prisoner swap orchestrated with Saudi intervention. The close relationship between President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pivotal in establishing the OPEC+ energy deal, continues to yield diplomatic and economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

