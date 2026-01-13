Left Menu

BJP and CPC Foster Diplomatic Ties Through Dialogue

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters. The meeting led by Arun Singh focused on enhancing inter-party communication. The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, was also part of the delegation.

Updated: 13-01-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:01 IST
A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, paid a visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Monday. The discussions aimed to strengthen inter-party communications between the two political entities.

Arun Singh, the BJP general secretary, chaired the meeting on behalf of his party. The dialogue delved into various strategies to enhance collaborative efforts and foster mutual understanding. The aim was to establish a productive line of communication between the parties.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also accompanied the CPC delegation, highlighting the significance of diplomatic ties in the meeting. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the BJP's foreign affairs department, confirmed the importance of such engagements for maintaining bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

