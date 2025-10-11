Smooth Landing: Akasa Air Handles Bird Strike With Precision
An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi experienced a bird strike but landed safely. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was examined and another aircraft was deployed for its next route to Goa, causing service delays. Details on passenger count weren't disclosed.
An Akasa Air aircraft en route from Pune to Delhi faced a bird strike on Friday, landing safely without incident. No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew disembarked smoothly.
The plane was identified as a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was meticulously inspected by an engineering team before its release back into service. The affected flight occurred on October 10, 2025, as confirmed by an airline spokesperson in a statement to PTI.
Flight tracking websites revealed that the incident resulted in a delay for the plane's subsequent Delhi to Goa route. Another aircraft was promptly deployed, keeping disruptions to a minimum, although exact passenger details remain undisclosed.
