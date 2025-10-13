Global Impact Challenges Offer Rs 5.85 Crore Awards for AI Innovations

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has opened applications for three flagship Global Impact Challenges. These challenges, boasting total awards worth Rs 5.85 crore, are part of an initiative to spotlight transformative AI-driven solutions. The Ministry of Electronics & IT issued a statement revealing these programs.

The three initiatives—AI for All: Global Impact Challenge, AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, and YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge—aim to identify and nurture innovations with the potential for significant societal and economic impact. These programs promise mentorship, investor access, and a global platform for participants to scale their ideas.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi, will host the showcase of selected innovations. The challenges include comprehensive prize structures and travel support for top performers, further encouraging participation. Interested candidates must apply via the official portal by October 31, 2025. Detailed guidelines and information are available on the website. Applications began on October 10, and virtual bootcamps are slated for November 2025, with finalists to be announced by December 31, 2025.