Empowering Future: YUVA AI for ALL Takes India by Storm

Simplilearn partners with the IndiaAI Mission to launch 'YUVA AI for ALL', a national AI foundational course. This initiative aims to advance AI literacy and equip 10 million citizens with essential AI skills, creating a digitally competent society and strengthening India's position as a leader in AI adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:26 IST
Simplilearn, a renowned global digital upskilling platform, has teamed up with the IndiaAI Mission, operating under India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to launch the national 'YUVA AI for ALL' foundational course. This collaborative effort endeavors to foster AI literacy across India, targeting 10 million citizens for vital AI education.

Hailing the educational program as free and widely accessible, this initiative seeks to democratize AI knowledge. By utilizing Simplilearn's platform, IndiaAI intends to enhance reach and availability of fundamental AI knowledge to a diverse audience, ensuring learners from various backgrounds can embrace AI technologies effectively.

This collaboration marks a significant stride towards building an AI-literate populace. Both Simplilearn and IndiaAI express optimism about empowering India's workforce and youth with the necessary skills for an AI-centric future, underlining the strategic importance of integrating AI education into the country's digital economic framework.

