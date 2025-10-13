Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up at Air India: Choorah Singh Resigns

Choorah Singh, former Senior Vice President at Air India, has resigned to pursue new opportunities in Ireland. Vikram Dayal has been appointed as the new Head of the airline's IOCC. Singh, recently in the spotlight for regulatory issues, made the move two months after his appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Choorah Singh, the Senior Vice President and head of Air India's Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), has decided to resign from his position, sources revealed on Monday.

Following his resignation, the Tata Group-owned carrier quickly appointed Vikram Dayal as the new head of IOCC, ensuring leadership continuity.

This change comes after Singh was appointed in October 2023 and had reportedly faced recent regulatory scrutiny linked to crew scheduling issues.

