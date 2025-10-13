Left Menu

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global Ltd's sales bookings dropped by 28% to Rs 2,010 crore in Q2 due to reduced housing unit supply. Despite this decline, the firm remains optimistic about achieving its Rs 12,500 crore sales target for 2025-26, backed by strong project launches and disciplined financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:40 IST
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global Ltd, a leading real estate firm, witnessed a 28% decline in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 2,010 crore in the second quarter, as a result of reduced fresh housing supplies.

The Gurugram-based company aims to reach a sales target of Rs 12,500 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a robust project pipeline and a disciplined financial approach.

Having delivered 15.7 million square feet of real estate by June 2025, Signature Global is preparing for future developments, totaling 50.8 million square feet over the next 2-3 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
3
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
4
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025