Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global Ltd, a leading real estate firm, witnessed a 28% decline in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 2,010 crore in the second quarter, as a result of reduced fresh housing supplies.

The Gurugram-based company aims to reach a sales target of Rs 12,500 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a robust project pipeline and a disciplined financial approach.

Having delivered 15.7 million square feet of real estate by June 2025, Signature Global is preparing for future developments, totaling 50.8 million square feet over the next 2-3 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)