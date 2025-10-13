Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales
Signature Global Ltd's sales bookings dropped by 28% to Rs 2,010 crore in Q2 due to reduced housing unit supply. Despite this decline, the firm remains optimistic about achieving its Rs 12,500 crore sales target for 2025-26, backed by strong project launches and disciplined financial management.
Signature Global Ltd, a leading real estate firm, witnessed a 28% decline in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 2,010 crore in the second quarter, as a result of reduced fresh housing supplies.
The Gurugram-based company aims to reach a sales target of Rs 12,500 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a robust project pipeline and a disciplined financial approach.
Having delivered 15.7 million square feet of real estate by June 2025, Signature Global is preparing for future developments, totaling 50.8 million square feet over the next 2-3 years.
