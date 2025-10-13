EU's Corporate Sustainability Law Revision Sparks Debate

The European Parliament's legal committee endorsed a proposal to water down the EU's corporate sustainability directive, which mandates companies address human rights and environmental issues within their supply chains. The revision would now only apply to firms with over 5,000 employees and a turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros.

The committee also recommended eliminating the need for mandatory transition plans. Proponents say the changes simplify regulations and reduce expenses for businesses, fostering predictability in volatile markets. The European Parliament was encouraged to initiate discussions with EU states on the final rules, with room for a possible assembly vote if a dissenting minority emerges.

The proposed rollback has drawn criticism, particularly from investors and environmental advocates, who contend it undermines corporate accountability and Europe's capacity to attract the investments necessary for climate goals. Notable opposition has arisen from countries such as the United States, along with pressures from major corporations, cautioning against potential harm to EU competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)