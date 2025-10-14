Left Menu

Tragedy on Massachusetts Highway: Plane Crash Claims Two Lives

A small airplane crashed on a Massachusetts highway during rush hour, killing both people on board and causing chaos with flaming debris. Miraculously, no motorists were seriously injured. The crash occurred during a nor'easter, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Updated: 14-10-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:22 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on a Massachusetts highway during Monday's rush hour when a small airplane crashed, resulting in the deaths of both onboard passengers and causing flaming debris to scatter across the interstate. Fortunately, motorists on Interstate 195 emerged largely unscathed.

The crash occurred amid a nor'easter, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 40 mph. Authorities are investigating the cause, as the plane might have been landing at New Bedford Regional Airport without a flight plan. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are involved in the investigation, though the latter is limited by a government shutdown.

Officials have identified the victims as Thomas and Agatha Perkins from Middletown, Rhode Island. Meanwhile, the mayor of New Bedford expressed condolences and gratitude that no motorists were seriously injured, marking a minor relief amid chaos.

