Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Karnataka Visit: Empowering Agriculture and Youth
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Karnataka for four days to inaugurate farmer training centres and agro-processing facilities. She will engage with young interns under the PM Internship Scheme and will also visit a local MSME unit. Additionally, a review of Karnataka Grameen Bank is scheduled.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a four-day tour of Karnataka starting Tuesday, with a focus on inaugurating initiatives in agriculture and engaging with local communities.
Among her scheduled activities, Sitharaman will launch farmer training centres and a Common Facility Centre for agro-processing. Her visit underscores the government's commitment to bolstering agricultural infrastructure.
The minister will also visit a puffed rice MSME in Chilawadagi village and interact with youths participating in the PM Internship Scheme, ensuring grassroots-level engagement and support for future generations. Additionally, Sitharaman will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)