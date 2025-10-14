Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Karnataka Visit: Empowering Agriculture and Youth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Karnataka for four days to inaugurate farmer training centres and agro-processing facilities. She will engage with young interns under the PM Internship Scheme and will also visit a local MSME unit. Additionally, a review of Karnataka Grameen Bank is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:49 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Karnataka Visit: Empowering Agriculture and Youth
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a four-day tour of Karnataka starting Tuesday, with a focus on inaugurating initiatives in agriculture and engaging with local communities.

Among her scheduled activities, Sitharaman will launch farmer training centres and a Common Facility Centre for agro-processing. Her visit underscores the government's commitment to bolstering agricultural infrastructure.

The minister will also visit a puffed rice MSME in Chilawadagi village and interact with youths participating in the PM Internship Scheme, ensuring grassroots-level engagement and support for future generations. Additionally, Sitharaman will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
2
Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
4
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025