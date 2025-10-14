Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Karnataka Visit: Empowering Agriculture and Youth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a four-day tour of Karnataka starting Tuesday, with a focus on inaugurating initiatives in agriculture and engaging with local communities.

Among her scheduled activities, Sitharaman will launch farmer training centres and a Common Facility Centre for agro-processing. Her visit underscores the government's commitment to bolstering agricultural infrastructure.

The minister will also visit a puffed rice MSME in Chilawadagi village and interact with youths participating in the PM Internship Scheme, ensuring grassroots-level engagement and support for future generations. Additionally, Sitharaman will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)