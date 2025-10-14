Trade Tensions and Political Uncertainty Lower Euro Zone Bond Yields

Euro zone government bond yields hit fresh multi-week lows on Tuesday, amid rising concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and France's ongoing political challenges.

Investors remained anxious about potential economic repercussions stemming from trade disputes, which could cloud corporate decision-making processes and delay crucial investment plans.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in South Korea in late October, signaling efforts to ease tensions following recent tariff threats and export controls.

