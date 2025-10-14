Left Menu

Gem and Jewellery Exports Shine Despite Global Challenges

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council reported a 6.55% rise in exports for September, reaching USD 2.91 billion. Despite U.S. tariff challenges, growth is expected due to festive and wedding seasons. Relief measures are sought to aid U.S. market exporters affected by tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:39 IST
Gem and Jewellery Exports Shine Despite Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) announced a 6.55% increase in overall gem and jewellery exports for September, totaling USD 2,914.29 million, up from the previous year's USD 2,735.26 million. This rise is attributed to increasing demand linked to festive and wedding seasons.

Despite global economic headwinds, key markets such as the UAE, Hong Kong, and the UK have witnessed consistent growth in gem and jewellery exports. However, the U.S., a significant market, faced a stark 40.28% drop in exports for the April-September period due to ongoing tariff issues.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali highlighted the Council's efforts in coordinating with the government to seek tariff relief and financial support for exporters, proposing measures such as deferred interest on working capital loans and liquidity packages for MSMEs to mitigate financial stress in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
2
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan
3
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
4
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025