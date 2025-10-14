Left Menu

India and Brazil Synergize on Ethanol, Elevating Global Decarbonization Efforts

Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega welcomed India's potential ethanol exports, emphasizing their importance as a global commodity. Both nations are enhancing their bioenergy partnership and cooperating in areas like sustainable aviation fuel and Digital Public Infrastructure, with a focus on achieving higher ethanol blending targets to advance global decarbonization.

In a significant development, Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega on Tuesday expressed support for India's potential ethanol exports, describing it as a promising advancement for global trade. Speaking to ANI, he remarked on the positive implications of more countries contributing to ethanol export, a crucial step in making it a vital international commodity.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of promoting ethanol as a global commodity, as nations like India and Brazil deepen bioenergy collaborations. During the 13th Bio-Energy Summit, themed 'Fuelling India's Green Revolution: Forging Global Partnerships,' he noted that both countries are enhancing their efforts towards sustainable aviation fuel and greater ethanol blending.

Highlighting the progress in bioenergy ties, the Ambassador elaborated on Brazil's successful integration of ethanol into its gasoline mix. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Brazil, during which leaders from both countries reinforced their commitment to this partnership. The Global Biofuel Alliance, co-led by India and Brazil, plays a pivotal role in advocating for ethanol as a decarbonization tool across the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

