Ethanol Partnership: India-Brazil Accelerate Towards Global Clean Energy Goals

Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega on Tuesday expressed enthusiasm for potential ethanol exports from India, highlighting the positive impact on global trade. Speaking to ANI, he noted that India's ethanol surplus could elevate ethanol to a significant commodity on the world stage.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of ethanol as a global commodity, explaining that commodities range from hard materials like oil to soft ones like wheat. He pointed out Brazil and India's collaborative focus on bioenergy, particularly in advancing sustainable aviation fuel and enhancing ethanol blending targets.

Notably, the partnership between the two countries has grown stronger over recent years in line with their shared clean energy objectives, da Nobrega remarked at the 13th Bio-Energy Summit with the theme 'Fuelling India's Green Revolution: Forging Global Partnerships'. Brazil offers its experience with ethanol integration, while both India and Brazil co-lead efforts in the Global Biofuel Alliance, to promote ethanol for decarbonization.

Following a state visit by Prime Minister Modi to Brazil, both nations are committed to expanding their partnership. Progress toward a 30 percent ethanol blend in India from the current 20 percent was also highlighted, alongside the exploration of sustainable aviation fuel.

Moreover, da Nobrega noted that the countries' collaboration extends beyond bioenergy to include sectors like defense, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, with Brazil aiming to learn from India's Digital Public Infrastructure achievements. The Ambassador praised Brazil's success with flex-fuel technology, allowing vehicles to run on any ethanol-gasoline blend.

The role of the Global Biofuel Alliance as a key player in global decarbonization was emphasized, with expectations that the partnership will lead to significant advancements, though challenges and investments remain, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel, as outlined by Tarun Sawhney of CII's National Committee on Bioenergy.

India's achievement of a 20 percent ethanol blend marks progress towards a potential 27 percent target, with ambitions for E100 in flex-fuel vehicles, the summit revealed, aiming to bolster energy security and benefit farmers by diverting crops like sugar and maize towards the ethanol program.

(With inputs from agencies.)