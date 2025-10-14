Left Menu

Celebrate Kar Befikar: Moneyview's Festive Jackpot Delight

Moneyview launches 'Har Din Diwali – Celebrate Kar, Befikar,' a festive campaign offering ₹11,00,000 in jackpots from Oct 10-20, 2025. The campaign rewards users daily through personal loans, credit cards, and more, emphasizing stress-free financial solutions during the festive season.

Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:39 IST
Bengaluru-based financial platform Moneyview has unveiled an innovative festive campaign, 'Har Din Diwali – Celebrate Kar, Befikar.' With a whopping ₹11,00,000 jackpot, the campaign aims to make the festive season financially rewarding from October 10th to 20th, 2025. The initiative promises daily rewards beyond traditional single-day offers.

Delivering a bumper daily jackpot, one fortunate winner will secure digital gold worth ₹40,000, while 60 others will win gold worth ₹1,001 each. Participants can also earn up to 5000 Mcoins on personal loan disbursals and 2500 Mcoins for new credit card signups, redeemable for ₹500 and ₹250, respectively.

Moneyview's Chief Business Officer, Sushma Abburi, highlighted the spirit of the campaign, emphasizing the company's commitment to enhancing financial accessibility and confidence. As consumer spending spikes during the festival, Moneyview's tools, including UPI, DigiGold, and referral bonuses, underscore its mission to make festive finances joyful and rewarding.

