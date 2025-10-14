Left Menu

Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

The Delhi government plans to introduce 50 air-conditioned Volvo buses for comfortable travel to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur. This initiative aims to make long-distance travel affordable and efficient, with expansion plans to include more destinations and neighboring states.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:02 IST
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize inter-state travel with the launch of 50 new Volvo buses, providing a comfortable and affordable option for long-distance journeys to key destinations like Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur. This initiative signifies a major upgrade in public transportation, focusing on passenger comfort and cost-effectiveness.

In the first phase, a select number of air-conditioned buses will hit the roads, with plans to expand the fleet in the months following. The new service aims to fill the gap left by the Delhi Transport Corporation's CNG fleet transition, which previously halted interstate services due to limited availability of CNG fuel.

Officials confirm that the buses are specially designed for medium-to-long routes, such as Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur, and more locations are expected to join the list in future phases. Despite charging infrastructure constraints, authorities promise competitive pricing compared to private operators, ushering in a new era of public transport convenience and efficiency.

