Gaza's Rafah border crossing to reopen on Monday, Palestinian embassy in Egypt says
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:00 IST
Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt will be reopened on Monday, the Palestinian embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Saturday.
The crossing, which has been largely closed since May 2024, will allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza, the embassy said.
