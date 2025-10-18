Left Menu

Gaza's Rafah border crossing to reopen on Monday, Palestinian embassy in Egypt says

18-10-2025
Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt will be reopened on Monday, the Palestinian embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Saturday.

The crossing, which has been largely closed since May 2024, will allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza, the embassy said.

