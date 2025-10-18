Left Menu

Shimla roads choked by heavy traffic amid Diwali holidays

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:08 IST
A heavy inflow of visitors due to the upcoming Diwali choked roads in Shimla on Saturday, with long queues of vehicles at several parts of the city.

The Shoghi-Shimla stretch and Dhalli- Shimla stretch, among others, saw huge traffic jams for hours, with huge queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. This is an extended weekend due to Diwali on Monday.

The ongoing road restoration work in many places in the city also made matters worse for people, who were stuck in the the traffic for hours.

Some commuters said trips within the city that normally takes 15-20 minutes took over two hours.

Shimla police has issued an advisory regarding slow traffic movement and has suggested alternative routes to people to avoid inconvenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

