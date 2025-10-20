U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to Israel Sparks Airport Preparations

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Israel on Tuesday, according to a statement from the country's airport authority.

The announcement, made on Monday, detailed preparations at Tel Aviv's airport to accommodate the Vice President's arrival.

The Israel Airports Authority has advised travelers to expect potential traffic disruptions between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time, with some flights being redirected to different terminals to minimize congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)