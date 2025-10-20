Left Menu

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to Israel Sparks Airport Preparations

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Israel, prompting the country's airport authority to prepare for potential disruptions. The visit is scheduled for Tuesday at Tel Aviv's airport, with noticeable traffic expected. Some flights will be redirected to manage the anticipated congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:08 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to Israel Sparks Airport Preparations
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Israel on Tuesday, according to a statement from the country's airport authority.

The announcement, made on Monday, detailed preparations at Tel Aviv's airport to accommodate the Vice President's arrival.

The Israel Airports Authority has advised travelers to expect potential traffic disruptions between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time, with some flights being redirected to different terminals to minimize congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025