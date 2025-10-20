Western Railway Sets New Record with Unprecedented Ticket Revenue
Western Railway achieved a record single-day ticket checking revenue of Rs 1.39 crore on October 18, surpassing its previous record. This marks a milestone for the railway zone, even with many staff engaged in crowd management. Special drives are conducted during rush periods.
- Country:
- India
Western Railway announced a groundbreaking achievement in its ticketing operations on Monday, reporting its highest single-day ticket checking revenue of Rs 1.39 crore on October 18. This feat surpasses the former record of Rs 1.28 crore set on November 10, 2023.
Despite numerous ticket checking personnel being assigned to crowd management tasks, the zone managed to hit this financial milestone. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of Western Railway's operational strategies.
As customary during rush periods, the railway authorities implement special ticket checking drives aimed at maximizing revenue. A spokesperson highlighted the importance of these initiatives in sustaining regional profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anticipation and Milestones: NBA 2025-26 Season Kicks Off with Drama and Global Reach
Major Milestone in Defence Self-Reliance: First BrahMos Missiles Roll Out from Lucknow Facility
Karur Vysya Bank reaches milestone with over Rs 2 lakh crore in business: MD & CEO
New Zealand Achieves Key Milestones in Reducing Family and Sexual Violence
Nita Ambani hails India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games as 'a proud milestone'