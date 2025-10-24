Deadly Bus Blaze Sparks Accountability Demand

In the aftermath of a devastating bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, Congress leaders are urging for accountability amid rising concerns over public transport safety. The incident transpired when a Bengaluru-bound bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in 12 fatalities, including the motorcyclist.

Reacting to the tragedy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, labeling the event as profoundly distressing. He insisted on taking necessary steps to ensure accountability to prevent similar future incidents.

Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that such recurrent accidents highlight significant issues with the safety of public transport systems. He called for immediate accountability measures and responsibilities concerning vehicle maintenance to avoid further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)