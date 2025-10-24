Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool Leaves 20 Dead
A Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad caught fire following a collision with a motorcycle in Kurnool, resulting in the deaths of 20 people, including the biker. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to identify victims and assess safety measures.
A devastating bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed the lives of 20 passengers after the vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The fire erupted when the bike became lodged under the bus, triggering a blaze as the fuel cap opened, according to initial reports.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the tragedy, extending condolences to bereaved families. Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia payment for the victims' families and the injured.
Safety lapses, such as the lack of emergency preparedness and fire control measures, were highlighted by police officials. Investigations continue as forensic teams gather DNA samples to identify the victims, and the district administration works to provide support to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
