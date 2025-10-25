BMW Foundation and IFC Launch RESPOND Scaleup to Supercharge Cleantech Growth

The BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have launched the RESPOND Scaleup program, a bold six-month pilot initiative aimed at helping cleantech entrepreneurs transition from innovation to industrial-scale deployment. Building on the success of the RESPOND Accelerator, which has supported over 65 impact-driven startups since 2020, the new program focuses on Europe’s growing challenge: not innovation, but scaling.

Held against the backdrop of Europe’s leadership in clean technology R&D, the program zeroes in on what’s being called the “scale-up gap”—the inability of Europe’s most promising clean energy technologies to reach full commercial maturity fast enough to impact climate, industrial, and economic goals.

Bridging the Scale-Up Gap for Industrial Decarbonization

The RESPOND Scaleup program specifically targets asset-heavy, capital-intensive hardware innovations that are key to decarbonizing the most difficult sectors of the global economy—aviation, heavy manufacturing, energy storage, and fuels. These sectors demand robust infrastructure and investment, making it difficult for startups to scale without specialized support.

“The energy transition is within our technological reach—and it’s even a driver of innovation,” said Heba Aguib, Board Member of the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. “But only through implementation at scale can we build a truly innovative economy and a future-proof society.”

“Scaling breakthrough clean technologies creates access to clean energy, quality jobs, and competitive growth opportunities,” added Oksana Varodi, IFC’s Regional Manager for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services (MAS) Europe Upstream. “IFC leverages capital and expertise to help founders deploy their solutions in Europe and emerging markets.”

By linking European ingenuity with IFC’s extensive reach across more than 100 countries, RESPOND Scaleup aims to globalize innovation, pushing the boundaries of where and how cleantech solutions are deployed.

Meet the 7 Trailblazing Cleantech Companies in the Pilot Cohort

Seven promising startups from across Europe and Israel form the inaugural RESPOND Scaleup cohort. These companies are tackling some of the most pressing technical and environmental challenges in energy, fuels, industrial processes, and materials:

Cylib (Germany) – Pioneering a water-based battery recycling process that recovers over 90% of critical materials with 80% lower carbon emissions compared to primary extraction.

H2Pro (Israel) – Developer of patented membraneless decoupled water electrolysis (DWE) technology for low-cost, high-efficiency green hydrogen production.

Ineratec (Germany) – Producer of carbon-neutral e-fuels and e-chemicals using renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂, aimed at aviation and chemical sectors.

Kraftblock (Germany) – Provides high-temperature thermal energy storage (up to 1,300°C), enabling clean heat for energy-intensive industries like steel and food processing.

Meva Energy (Sweden) – Specializes in biomass gasification to transform wood residues into clean biogas and biochar, replacing fossil gas in manufacturing.

Prime Batteries (Romania) – Designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion storage systems for electric mobility and industrial power backup.

Traceless Materials (Germany) – Converts agricultural waste into plastic-free, home-compostable biomaterials, a scalable replacement for conventional plastics.

More Than a Program: A Global Ecosystem for Growth

RESPOND Scaleup doesn’t just offer a training curriculum—it provides an ecosystem of support tailored for high-growth cleantech ventures. Participants gain:

Capacity building and leadership development

Curated partnerships with industry giants

Direct access to investors focused on climate-tech

Policy engagement opportunities

Global visibility to attract commercial partners

Importantly, the program facilitates technology deployment in emerging markets, where demand for clean energy and sustainable industrial practices is rising rapidly.

The program’s kick-off in Berlin on 22–23 October 2025 brought together influential stakeholders from business and innovation, including:

Harald Krüger , former CEO of BMW AG

Bastian Nominacher , Co-CEO of Celonis

Francesco Oppici, CCO of Energy Dome

Driving the Clean Energy Transition—Beyond Europe

While Europe remains at the forefront of clean tech innovation, RESPOND Scaleup aims to transcend regional boundaries, enabling European breakthroughs to take root globally—especially in emerging economies that face both climate risk and energy poverty.

The long-term vision is clear: by empowering founders to industrialize and internationalize, the program helps close a critical commercialization gap, enhances Europe’s competitiveness, and contributes to a just, global energy transition.