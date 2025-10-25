WTO Forum Highlights CAREC Region’s Expanding Role in Global Trade Integration

At a time when the multilateral trading system faces mounting challenges, countries in Central Asia and the broader CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) region are emerging as a source of optimism for global trade. This was the central message from senior trade officials and experts at a High-Level Forum on the CAREC Region and the Multilateral Trading System, held on 22–23 October in Geneva to mark the WTO membership anniversaries of Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Organized by the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) CAREC Program in partnership with the World Trade Organization (WTO), the two-day event underscored how WTO accession has served as a powerful driver of economic reform, growth, and job creation across Central Asia. The forum was inaugurated by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and attended by senior government representatives, trade ministers, and accession negotiators from across the region.

Acceding Members as Pillars of Reform

Deputy Director-General Xiangchen Zhang opened the forum with a message of hope, emphasizing that acceding members remain vital to the future of the trading system. “The CAREC region can play a meaningful role in shaping a more inclusive and effective WTO by bringing fresh perspectives, reform-minded practices and a strong commitment to rules-based integration,” he said.

DDG Zhang highlighted that WTO accessions are a force for change, driving institutional modernization and long-term economic transformation. “The accession process drives extensive, far-reaching reforms to modernize institutions and regulatory practices, enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment,” he noted.

Zhang praised Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for their ongoing accession negotiations, describing them as “examples of reform momentum and economic resilience.”

Georgia and Kazakhstan: Success Stories in Trade Transformation

The event celebrated two landmark anniversaries: 25 years of Georgia’s WTO membership and 10 years of Kazakhstan’s membership. Both countries were showcased as models of how WTO accession can anchor domestic reform and catalyze sustainable development.

Georgia, which joined the WTO in June 2000, was hailed for completing one of the fastest accession negotiations in history — just four years between 1996 and 2000. “Georgia’s accession process was impressively ambitious,” Zhang remarked. According to the International Monetary Fund, Georgia’s real GDP growth averaged 5.6% annually between 2003 and 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the South Caucasus.

Revaz Lominadze, Georgia’s Ambassador to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, described WTO membership as a transformative turning point. “Georgia’s accession represented a deep commitment to open markets, rules-based trade and economic reform,” he said. “The WTO has been an anchor in our economic transformation and a platform for dialogue, trust and cooperation.”

Kazakhstan, which joined the WTO in November 2015 after nearly two decades of negotiations, was similarly praised for its comprehensive domestic reforms. “Kazakhstan’s hard-won entry is a testament to the depth and breadth of reforms undertaken,” said DDG Zhang.

Citing data from the Eurasian Economic Commission, he noted that Kazakhstan’s GDP has grown by 34% in the past decade, industrial production by 30%, agricultural output by 40%, and e-commerce activity by a staggering 62 times.

Zhanel Kushukova, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, underscored that WTO membership was “a key stage in the country’s integration into the global economy.” She added that Kazakhstan’s legislative framework has been aligned with WTO rules in areas such as technical regulations, intellectual property rights, subsidies, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. “These reforms improved transparency and strengthened business confidence,” she said.

CAREC Region: A Hub of Accession Activity

The CAREC Program, which brings together 11 countries — Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — has become one of the most dynamic regions in terms of WTO engagement.

Seven of these nations are already WTO members, while Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan continue to negotiate their accession. Officials at the forum emphasized that WTO membership complements regional cooperation by expanding market access, promoting regulatory alignment, and supporting economic diversification.

“Regional and multilateral integration are mutually reinforcing processes,” said DDG Zhang. “Each new accession expands global trade opportunities and strengthens the WTO’s inclusiveness.”

A joint IMF–WTO study presented at the event found that economies implementing deeper reforms during WTO accession negotiations grew an average of 1.5 percentage points faster than they otherwise would have — clear evidence that trade liberalization and domestic reform go hand in hand.

Institutional Reforms and Capacity-Building

Speakers across the forum agreed that the process of joining the WTO brings far-reaching institutional benefits. Beyond trade liberalization, accession negotiations often prompt countries to strengthen their regulatory frameworks, adopt transparent trade laws, and modernize customs and investment policies.

However, participants also highlighted the need for technical assistance and capacity-building during and after accession, particularly for developing and landlocked countries. The ADB, alongside other international partners, was commended for its ongoing support in providing expertise, training, and policy advice.

A Shared Vision for Inclusive Growth

The discussions reflected a shared understanding that trade integration is not merely about economic gain but about institutional resilience and international cooperation. As global trade tensions and protectionism test the limits of the multilateral system, the CAREC region’s commitment to openness offers a blueprint for constructive engagement.

“Acceding members remind us that multilateralism still delivers,” DDG Zhang concluded. “Their progress shows that rules-based integration can drive reform, stability, and prosperity — not just in their own economies but for the global trading community as a whole.”