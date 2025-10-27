Left Menu

IndiGo Resumes Direct Flights Between India and China

IndiGo has restarted its direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking renewed air links between India and China after over five years. These flights aim to enhance commercial connections and boost tourism, with plans to enhance services further by adding a Delhi-Guangzhou route from November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has resumed its direct flight services between Kolkata and Guangzhou, signaling renewed air connectivity between India and China after a hiatus of more than five years. The first flight, an Airbus A320, departed Kolkata late Sunday, returning early Monday morning.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, highlighted the strategic importance of this service, stating it opens new avenues for Chinese travelers and businesses to explore India's rich culture and growing markets. This move is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and invigorate sectors like tourism, education, and healthcare.

The airline also announced plans to introduce flights between Delhi and Guangzhou starting November 10, expanding its reach in China. Earlier direct flights were halted due to pandemic-related restrictions and geopolitical tensions but have been reinstated following recent diplomatic dialogues.

