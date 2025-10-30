Airline Executives Push for Shutdown Resolution Amid Staffing Crisis

Leading airline CEOs are set to meet at the White House on Thursday in a bid to end the ongoing 30-day government shutdown. This gathering comes as flight delays surge, largely credited to an increase in air traffic controller absences due to unpaid work.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, alongside other industry representatives, will appeal to Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for intervention. The shutdown has left nearly 63,000 controllers and TSA officers working without pay, raising alarms about aviation safety.

Sunday saw 44% of flight delays linked to controller absences, with hundreds forced to seek secondary jobs after missed paychecks. The FAA remains short by 3,500 air traffic controllers, intensifying calls for a swift resolution reminiscent of pressure tactics seen during the 35-day shutdown in 2019.

