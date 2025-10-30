Left Menu

Airline Executives Push for Shutdown Resolution Amid Staffing Crisis

Airline CEOs join a White House roundtable to address the prolonged government shutdown, which has caused a surge in flight delays due to air traffic controller absences. The aviation industry warns of safety risks and staffing shortages as thousands work unpaid, recalling tactics that ended a similar shutdown in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:31 IST
Airline Executives Push for Shutdown Resolution Amid Staffing Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading airline CEOs are set to meet at the White House on Thursday in a bid to end the ongoing 30-day government shutdown. This gathering comes as flight delays surge, largely credited to an increase in air traffic controller absences due to unpaid work.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, alongside other industry representatives, will appeal to Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for intervention. The shutdown has left nearly 63,000 controllers and TSA officers working without pay, raising alarms about aviation safety.

Sunday saw 44% of flight delays linked to controller absences, with hundreds forced to seek secondary jobs after missed paychecks. The FAA remains short by 3,500 air traffic controllers, intensifying calls for a swift resolution reminiscent of pressure tactics seen during the 35-day shutdown in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025