Israel Recognizes Somaliland: A Diplomatic Gamble in the Horn of Africa

Israel became the first nation to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, sparking regional tension. This move, aligned with the spirit of the Abraham Accords, presents opportunities for cooperation but has been met with strong opposition from Somalia, the African Union, and neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 02:52 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Israel has announced its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. This decision has the potential to reshape regional dynamics and challenges the longstanding opposition of Somalia to Somaliland's self-determination.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's intention to pursue cooperative endeavors in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy with Somaliland. Expressing congratulations to Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, Netanyahu invited him to visit Israel, aligning this new development with the principles of the Abraham Accords.

While Somaliland celebrates this significant diplomatic milestone, Somalia has fiercely condemned Israel's action, labeling it an unlawful infringement on its sovereignty. This sentiment is echoed by African Union members and regional powers, expressing concerns about the implications for stability and peace across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

