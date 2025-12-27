Stock Market Holds Steady in Post-Holiday Calm

Wall Street ended a low-volume session nearly unchanged on Friday following the Christmas holiday. Despite a lack of major market catalysts, the three major U.S. stock indexes managed to log weekly gains, maintaining optimism for future upward trends.

Market watchers observed the ongoing 'Santa Claus rally' period, which could enhance stock performance into 2026. This period, starting Wednesday and closing on January 5, has market analysts hopeful, as expectations lean towards a beneficial conclusion for investors.

The closing data indicated minor fluctuations, with the S&P 500 retreating by 0.03%, the Nasdaq slipping 0.09%, and the Dow reducing by 0.04%. The year witnessed robust performances from communication services, technology, and industrials, while real estate stood as the only sector to see losses by 2025's close.