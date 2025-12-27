Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Belarus of Enabling Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims Russia is using Belarusian territories, including apartment rooftops, to launch drone attacks on Ukraine. Despite Belarus President Lukashenko's pledge against troop deployment, Belarus's actions raise sovereignty concerns. Ukraine plans to bolster interceptor strategies amidst increasing Russian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 02:54 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of leveraging Belarusian territories to bypass Ukraine's defenses and conduct drone attacks. In a recent statement, Zelenskiy pointed out the use of apartment building rooftops in Belarus to guide Russian drones towards Ukrainian regions.

The Ukrainian leader expressed alarm over Belarus surrendering its sovereignty in favor of Russia's aggressive operations, emphasizing the associated risks for Belarus. Additionally, Zelenskiy underscored the need for caution from Minsk, condemning the deployment of military equipment in civilian areas.

In response to the growing threat, Ukrainian military officials are exploring new strategies to enhance their air defense systems, particularly through interceptor drones. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russia might have stationed its Oreshnik ballistic missile system in Belarus, escalating European security concerns.

