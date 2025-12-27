Zelenskiy Accuses Belarus of Enabling Russian Drone Strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of leveraging Belarusian territories to bypass Ukraine's defenses and conduct drone attacks. In a recent statement, Zelenskiy pointed out the use of apartment building rooftops in Belarus to guide Russian drones towards Ukrainian regions.

The Ukrainian leader expressed alarm over Belarus surrendering its sovereignty in favor of Russia's aggressive operations, emphasizing the associated risks for Belarus. Additionally, Zelenskiy underscored the need for caution from Minsk, condemning the deployment of military equipment in civilian areas.

In response to the growing threat, Ukrainian military officials are exploring new strategies to enhance their air defense systems, particularly through interceptor drones. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russia might have stationed its Oreshnik ballistic missile system in Belarus, escalating European security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)