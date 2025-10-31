India's First Fully Digitised Marine Fisheries Census 2025 Launched

Union Minister George Kurian launched the National Marine Fisheries Census 2025 in Kochi, marking a significant technological advancement in India's fisheries governance. This initiative aims for seamless, data-driven policy implementation in the sector.

The census, running from November 3 to December 18, will reach over 1.2 million fishermen households across 4,000 marine fishing villages nationwide. Registration on the National Fisheries Digital Platform is crucial for accessing government financial schemes, emphasizing a shift towards digital dependency.

The initiative showcases real-time data collection utilizing two innovative mobile applications — VyAS Bharat and VyAS Sutra. The Department of Fisheries is coordinating the project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, with support from CMFRI and the Fishery Survey of India.