A Legacy of Service: Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Retires

Rashmi Shukla, the first woman to hold the position of Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra, has retired after a distinguished 37-and-a-half-year career in the Indian Police Service. Her retirement was marked by a Guard of Honour ceremony at Naigaon Police Ground in Bhoiwada, attended by numerous senior officers.

In her farewell address, Shukla reflected on her tenure, saying, "After having served for 37 and a half years, I am retiring from the Indian Police Service. I feel nostalgic." She lauded the teamwork within the Maharashtra Police, thanking her colleagues for their collective achievements in elevating the force's reputation.

Shukla emphasized the gender-neutrality of her role and shared pride in her prior position as Director General of Shastra Seema Bal (SSB). Her successor, Sadanand Date, known for his role as a 26/11 hero, will take on the responsibilities of DGP, with previous experience as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).