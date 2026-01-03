Left Menu

A Legacy of Service: Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Retires

Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police, retired after 37 and a half years of service. At her farewell, she expressed gratitude for her career and emphasized her role as gender-neutral. Sadanand Date will succeed her as the new DGP of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:48 IST
A Legacy of Service: Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Retires
Rashmi Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Rashmi Shukla, the first woman to hold the position of Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra, has retired after a distinguished 37-and-a-half-year career in the Indian Police Service. Her retirement was marked by a Guard of Honour ceremony at Naigaon Police Ground in Bhoiwada, attended by numerous senior officers.

In her farewell address, Shukla reflected on her tenure, saying, "After having served for 37 and a half years, I am retiring from the Indian Police Service. I feel nostalgic." She lauded the teamwork within the Maharashtra Police, thanking her colleagues for their collective achievements in elevating the force's reputation.

Shukla emphasized the gender-neutrality of her role and shared pride in her prior position as Director General of Shastra Seema Bal (SSB). Her successor, Sadanand Date, known for his role as a 26/11 hero, will take on the responsibilities of DGP, with previous experience as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

TRENDING

1
US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

 Global
2
Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

 United Kingdom
3
Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

 Nigeria
4
Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026