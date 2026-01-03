Left Menu

Savitribai Phule: A Legacy of Education and Social Reform

Savitribai Phule, celebrated on her birth anniversary, was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a trailblazing social reformer dedicated to social transformation through education. Her commitment to equality, justice, and compassion continues to inspire efforts towards an inclusive society. Phule, India’s first female teacher, pioneered women's education against societal norms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, a remarkable social reformer, on her birth anniversary. Modi praised her dedication to transforming society through education and service, highlighting her commitment to equality, justice, and compassion.

Phule was a staunch advocate of education as a powerful tool for social change, tirelessly working to improve lives through knowledge. Her efforts for the vulnerable and marginalized set a lasting example of humanity and service.

Born in 1831 in Maharashtra, and married to fellow reformer Jyotiba Phule, she is recognized as India's first woman teacher. Phule pioneered women's education, especially for marginalized groups, challenging existing societal taboos and paving the way for an inclusive and empowered society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

