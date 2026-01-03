Left Menu

Suresh Gopi Advocates for BJP Influence in Kerala's Progress

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized the need for a 'double-engine government' with the BJP in Kerala for the state's development. Citing Tamil Nadu's success despite opposition, he discussed moving projects from Thrissur and the importance of preserving heritage buildings at Kollam railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:07 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi has highlighted the importance of a 'double-engine government' featuring the BJP to spur development in Kerala. Speaking after a visit to Kollam Junction railway station, Gopi stressed that the BJP's influence could catalyze progress similarly to other states.

Despite acknowledging Tamil Nadu's achievements without BJP's rule, Gopi reiterated the need for either a BJP-led government or substantial BJP influence in governance to foster Kerala's growth. He also pointed out that a forensic lab project was moved from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram due to land availability issues, stirring concerns about the neglect of Thrissur in development initiatives.

Gopi and MP N K Premachandran discussed plans to preserve Kollam railway station's heritage by converting old structures into a museum. Gopi intends to consult Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to further tourism opportunities there. Currently, the BJP holds no state assembly seats, and Gopi remains the sole Lok Sabha representative from the party in Kerala.

