Jubilant Pharmova Reports Strong Q2 Profit Surge

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has announced a significant 17% increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 119.9 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 102.5 crore.

The pharmaceutical company reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,966.4 crore, up from Rs 1,752.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, highlighting robust growth.

Jubilant Pharmova's Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia attributed this uptick to the launch of new CDMO sterile injectable lines, and they expressed optimism for continued growth in the second half of the financial year.

