Jubilant Pharmova Reports Strong Q2 Profit Surge

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd posted a 17% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 119.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, up from Rs 102.5 crore a year prior. Revenues increased to Rs 1,966.4 crore, driven by new CDMO sterile injectable lines, with future growth anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:39 IST
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has announced a significant 17% increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 119.9 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 102.5 crore.

The pharmaceutical company reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,966.4 crore, up from Rs 1,752.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, highlighting robust growth.

Jubilant Pharmova's Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia attributed this uptick to the launch of new CDMO sterile injectable lines, and they expressed optimism for continued growth in the second half of the financial year.

