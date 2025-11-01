Left Menu

India: A Global First Responder under Modi's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's role as a global first responder in crises while inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar centre for meditation in Chhattisgarh. Celebrating 25 years of Chhattisgarh, he emphasized state-driven national development and announced significant infrastructural projects worth Rs 14,260 crore across various sectors.

Updated: 01-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:23 IST
India has consistently served as a leading global responder during crises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday while opening the Shanti Shikhar spiritual center in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.

Modi emphasized that his administration operates under the principle that state development propels national growth, a philosophy central to the Viksit Bharat mission.

During the event, significant infrastructure projects worth Rs 14,260 crore aiming to boost sectors like roads, industry, and healthcare were announced, alongside events commemorating Chhattisgarh's 25th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

