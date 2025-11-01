India: A Global First Responder under Modi's Leadership

India has consistently served as a leading global responder during crises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday while opening the Shanti Shikhar spiritual center in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.

Modi emphasized that his administration operates under the principle that state development propels national growth, a philosophy central to the Viksit Bharat mission.

During the event, significant infrastructure projects worth Rs 14,260 crore aiming to boost sectors like roads, industry, and healthcare were announced, alongside events commemorating Chhattisgarh's 25th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)