EIB Invests €20M in Amethis Fund to Boost European SME Expansion in Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €20 million investment in the Amethis Europe Expansion Fund, a new private equity vehicle that aims to help European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand their operations into Africa, as well as across Europe and the Middle East. The fund is designed to strengthen economic ties between the two continents, foster private sector development, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth.

The initiative aligns with the European Union’s Global Gateway Strategy, which seeks to mobilize sustainable investments to build trusted partnerships and boost connectivity between Europe and its global partners — particularly in Africa.

Strengthening Europe–Africa Economic Partnership

The Amethis Europe Expansion Fund will provide growth capital and strategic support to European companies pursuing expansion through exports, joint ventures, acquisitions, or direct investment in African markets. The fund will also assist businesses in creating local partnerships and developing production capacity on the continent, ensuring that growth benefits both European and African economies.

With a final fund size of €143 million, Amethis Europe Expansion has attracted strong European institutional support, including Bpifrance (France’s public investment bank), COFIDES (Spain’s development finance institution), as well as leading private investors, family offices, and corporate partners — all under the Team Europe framework.

“This new investment in the Amethis Europe Expansion Fund reflects our commitment to fostering sustainable economic ties between Europe and Africa,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President. “By supporting European SMEs seeking to grow on the African continent, we are helping to unlock new opportunities for innovation, quality jobs, and shared prosperity.”

Unlocking Growth Opportunities for SMEs

The fund targets SMEs and mid-cap companies that have demonstrated strong growth potential and are ready to internationalize. It will provide them not only with financing but also with operational guidance, local market intelligence, and strategic networks.

According to the EIB, many European SMEs face barriers to expanding into Africa — including limited access to financing, risk perception, and knowledge gaps about local markets. The Amethis Europe Expansion Fund aims to bridge these gaps by combining capital investment with strategic mentorship and regional expertise.

“Amethis has long experience in both European and African markets,” said Laurent Demey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Amethis. “We are delighted to have our long-standing partner, the EIB, as a significant subscriber to this innovative strategy. The EIB’s support provides significant resources to help French and European SMEs expand internationally, particularly in Africa, and to build mutually beneficial partnerships between the two continents.”

Building on a Decade-Long Partnership

This marks the fifth EIB investment in an Amethis-managed fund, underscoring the strong and ongoing partnership between the two institutions. Since its establishment in 2011, Amethis has become a leading private equity player in Africa, investing in local companies across sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Previous Amethis funds, supported by the EIB and other development partners, have focused primarily on backing African entrepreneurs and expanding regional value chains. With the new fund, Amethis extends its impact by supporting European firms looking to enter or deepen their presence in African markets — a strategic shift that complements its existing portfolio and reinforces Europe–Africa cooperation.

A Catalyst for Sustainable and Inclusive Development

By channeling capital into cross-border business development, the Amethis Europe Expansion Fund aims to foster sustainable trade and investment links between Europe and Africa. The EIB noted that such initiatives not only promote industrial diversification and technology transfer but also contribute to job creation, local skills development, and innovation.

The fund’s structure emphasizes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, in line with both the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and the EU’s Global Gateway priorities. This ensures that the supported businesses align with Europe’s green transition goals and help advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Global Gateway Vision in Action

The EIB’s investment in Amethis Europe Expansion demonstrates the EU’s commitment to delivering on the Global Gateway Strategy, launched in 2021 to mobilize up to €300 billion in sustainable investments worldwide. Through initiatives like this, the EU seeks to strengthen supply chains, promote regional integration, and support private sector growth based on fairness, transparency, and sustainability.

“Partnerships like this are a cornerstone of the Global Gateway,” said Fayolle. “They demonstrate Europe’s readiness to invest in long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation — building a bridge between European innovation and Africa’s dynamic growth potential.”

A New Chapter in Europe–Africa Collaboration

The Amethis Europe Expansion Fund comes at a time when economic interdependence between Europe and Africa is deepening. The African continent is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, a young and expanding workforce, and rapidly developing consumer markets.

For European SMEs — particularly those in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics, and digital services — Africa presents significant opportunities for investment and collaboration. At the same time, African partners gain access to technology, expertise, and job opportunities that support sustainable growth.

With the EIB’s financial and technical support, the Amethis Europe Expansion Fund is expected to catalyze a wave of SME-driven projects that will not only strengthen commercial ties but also advance inclusive and climate-resilient economic development across both regions.