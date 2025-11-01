Kia India's Record-Breaking October Sales Surge

Automaker Kia India announced a milestone achievement as it recorded a 30% increase in sales for October, reaching a total of 29,556 units, the highest since its market entry in India.

Leading the sales growth was the Sonet model, which achieved a personal best with 12,745 units sold. Not far behind, the newly introduced Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV significantly contributed with 8,779 units combined.

The Seltos SUV, another key player in Kia's lineup, sustained strong performance with 7,130 units sold. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President and National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, highlighted the alignment of their diverse product portfolio with evolving consumer needs, and noted the growing impact of their EV range in pushing towards sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)