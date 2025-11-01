Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Sales Surge: A Record-Breaking Performance

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 7% growth in sales, hitting a record 2,20,894 units in October. Domestic sales reached an all-time high, with significant increases in compact and utility vehicles, despite a drop in mini car sales. Exports and sales to OEMs also contributed to the growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of market dominance, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a notable 7% growth in sales for October, with total units reaching a staggering 2,20,894. This surge represents a significant increase from last year's 2,06,434 units.

The company's domestic sales soared to an all-time high of 1,80,675 units, up 10.75% from the previous year. This rise was driven by robust sales in both passenger and commercial vehicles, according to their latest regulatory filing.

Compact and utility vehicle sales saw a positive upswing, despite a decline in mini car sales. Meanwhile, exports and collaborations with other OEMs, such as Toyota Kirloskar, supported Maruti Suzuki's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

