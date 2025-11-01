Left Menu

Northern Railways' Massive Anti-Ticketless Campaign Yields Huge Revenue

Northern Railways Jammu Division conducted a crackdown on ticketless travel, penalising over 11,000 passengers and collecting Rs 67 lakh in fines. Inspections were intensified to curb revenue loss. A thorough inspection of the Jammu-Katra rail section was conducted to assess operational status and infrastructure readiness for future projects.

In an aggressive campaign aimed at curbing ticketless travel, Northern Railways' Jammu Division successfully penalised more than 11,000 passengers across several rail sections last month, collecting a whopping Rs 67 lakh in fines. The divisional staff carried out intensified checks and surprise inspections to combat revenue loss and enforce travel regulations.

According to Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the continuous ticket-checking drives targeted both trains and stations throughout October, ensuring genuine rail users enjoyed comfortable travel and enhanced services. The comprehensive campaign uncovered 11,386 instances of ticketless and irregular travel, leading to substantial fines.

Furthermore, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar performed a detailed inspection of the Jammu-Katra rail section on Saturday, evaluating the operational readiness of the infrastructure. The inspection focused on ensuring reliability and safety, particularly ahead of harsh weather conditions, and aimed to assess critical systems for prospective development projects.

