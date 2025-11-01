Northern Railways' Massive Anti-Ticketless Campaign Yields Huge Revenue

In an aggressive campaign aimed at curbing ticketless travel, Northern Railways' Jammu Division successfully penalised more than 11,000 passengers across several rail sections last month, collecting a whopping Rs 67 lakh in fines. The divisional staff carried out intensified checks and surprise inspections to combat revenue loss and enforce travel regulations.

According to Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the continuous ticket-checking drives targeted both trains and stations throughout October, ensuring genuine rail users enjoyed comfortable travel and enhanced services. The comprehensive campaign uncovered 11,386 instances of ticketless and irregular travel, leading to substantial fines.

Furthermore, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar performed a detailed inspection of the Jammu-Katra rail section on Saturday, evaluating the operational readiness of the infrastructure. The inspection focused on ensuring reliability and safety, particularly ahead of harsh weather conditions, and aimed to assess critical systems for prospective development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)