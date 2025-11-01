Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Canadian PM Criticized Over Anti-Tariff Ad and US Trade Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced criticism due to an Ontario anti-tariff ad that led to US President Trump halting trade talks. Carney apologized to Trump at an international summit, highlighting tensions over tariffs affecting sectors like steel and aluminum. Doug Ford, Ontario Premier, initially aired the controversial ad.

Updated: 01-11-2025 20:30 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced tense diplomatic challenges this week following the fallout from an Ontario television advertisement that criticized US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The ad, which referenced former US President Ronald Reagan's views, prompted Trump to terminate ongoing trade discussions with Canada.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Carney apologized to Trump at a dinner, acknowledging the US President's offense over the controversial ad. Despite the apology, Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on Canadian imports by an additional 10%, escalating trade tensions.

The ad's airing, and its subsequent retraction by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, complicated efforts to renegotiate trade terms. More than 75% of Canadian exports head to the US, making the stakes high for sectors like aluminum and steel that are heavily impacted by these tariffs.

