Parliamentary Panel Probes Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Trade

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce is delving into the ramifications of US-imposed tariffs on Indian products, with a keen interest in sector-specific challenges.

The committee, led by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, is on a study visit to Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Coimbatore, from January 6-8, to evaluate India-US trade dynamics.

In Visakhapatnam, interactions took place with marine sector stakeholders. The committee will proceed to Chennai to assess the impact on the automotive and leather sectors, and Coimbatore for insights into the textile sector.

Officials from the Commerce Department, DPIIT, Ministry of Textiles, and MSME are joining to explore measures to boost exports.