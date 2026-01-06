Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Probes Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Trade

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce is investigating the effects of US tariffs on Indian products, visiting Indian cities to assess trade relations and interactions with stakeholders from marine, automotive, leather, and textile sectors. The aim is to understand challenges and suggest measures to boost exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce is delving into the ramifications of US-imposed tariffs on Indian products, with a keen interest in sector-specific challenges.

The committee, led by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, is on a study visit to Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Coimbatore, from January 6-8, to evaluate India-US trade dynamics.

In Visakhapatnam, interactions took place with marine sector stakeholders. The committee will proceed to Chennai to assess the impact on the automotive and leather sectors, and Coimbatore for insights into the textile sector.

Officials from the Commerce Department, DPIIT, Ministry of Textiles, and MSME are joining to explore measures to boost exports.

