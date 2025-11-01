Left Menu

Gujarat's Fair Price Shop Owners On Indefinite Strike Over Wage and Policy Disputes

Fair price shop owners in Gujarat launched an indefinite strike, closing nearly 17,000 shops. Their demands include a minimum commission increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, compensation for grain distribution loss, and modification of a government mandate regarding local vigilance. The recent talks with the government ended without resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:31 IST
Gujarat's Fair Price Shop Owners On Indefinite Strike Over Wage and Policy Disputes
strike
  • Country:
  • India

All 17,000 fair price shops in Gujarat shut down on Saturday as shop owners commenced an indefinite strike over unresolved issues, key among them being a demand for higher monthly commission.

Amid rising inflation, the All Gujarat Fair Price Shop Owners Association is demanding an increase in the monthly commission to at least Rs 30,000, up from the current Rs 20,000.

The association also seeks compensation for grain loss during distribution and changes to government mandates requiring local vigilance committee presence during stock unloading, citing procedural burdens on shop owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025