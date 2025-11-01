Gujarat's Fair Price Shop Owners On Indefinite Strike Over Wage and Policy Disputes

All 17,000 fair price shops in Gujarat shut down on Saturday as shop owners commenced an indefinite strike over unresolved issues, key among them being a demand for higher monthly commission.

Amid rising inflation, the All Gujarat Fair Price Shop Owners Association is demanding an increase in the monthly commission to at least Rs 30,000, up from the current Rs 20,000.

The association also seeks compensation for grain loss during distribution and changes to government mandates requiring local vigilance committee presence during stock unloading, citing procedural burdens on shop owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)