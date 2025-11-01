Gujarat's Fair Price Shop Owners On Indefinite Strike Over Wage and Policy Disputes
Fair price shop owners in Gujarat launched an indefinite strike, closing nearly 17,000 shops. Their demands include a minimum commission increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, compensation for grain distribution loss, and modification of a government mandate regarding local vigilance. The recent talks with the government ended without resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
All 17,000 fair price shops in Gujarat shut down on Saturday as shop owners commenced an indefinite strike over unresolved issues, key among them being a demand for higher monthly commission.
Amid rising inflation, the All Gujarat Fair Price Shop Owners Association is demanding an increase in the monthly commission to at least Rs 30,000, up from the current Rs 20,000.
The association also seeks compensation for grain loss during distribution and changes to government mandates requiring local vigilance committee presence during stock unloading, citing procedural burdens on shop owners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement