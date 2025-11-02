Historic Trade Truce: U.S. and China Ease Tensions over Tariffs and Exports

The United States and China have taken significant steps to ease their prolonged trade conflict. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have agreed to a truce that includes U.S. tariff reductions and a pause on Chinese export restrictions concerning rare earth materials, critical for various industries.

Highlights of the agreement also feature China's commitment to resume purchasing American soybeans and critical farm goods, addressing U.S. agricultural concerns. This move averts the threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese products and marks a temporary cessation of hostilities between the two economic superpowers.

Such initiatives extend beyond trade to include cooperation on halting fentanyl trafficking, with both nations committing to set objective measures. The pact reflects a strategic effort to stabilize economic relations and address mutual concerns while averting further disruptions.

