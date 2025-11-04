Pharmaceutical Giants Clash Over Metsera Deal Amid Allegations of Antitrust Maneuvers

Novo Nordisk confidently stated that its bid for U.S. drugmaker Metsera does not infringe on antitrust laws, amid a heated competition with Pfizer. This announcement came after Novo launched a superior bid in the fight over dominance in the weight-loss medication market.

In a new development, Pfizer has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, claiming the Danish company structured its $9 billion bid to stall competition deliberately. This legal action coincides with Novo's increased bid after seizing control of Metsera's board, surpassing Pfizer's previous offer.

Meanwhile, in Sudan, famine conditions have been confirmed in the besieged cities of al-Fashir and Kadugli by a global hunger monitor. On a different front, AstraZeneca has secured overwhelming shareholder approval for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, providing access to broader capital resources.