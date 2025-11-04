Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Clash Over Metsera Deal Amid Allegations of Antitrust Maneuvers

Novo Nordisk asserts its acquisition of Metsera won't pose antitrust problems as it competes with Pfizer for dominance in the weight-loss market. Meanwhile, Pfizer sues Novo for alleged anticompetitive tactics. A famine is confirmed in Sudan's al-Fashir and Kadugli. AstraZeneca gains shareholder support for NYSE listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:30 IST
Novo Nordisk confidently stated that its bid for U.S. drugmaker Metsera does not infringe on antitrust laws, amid a heated competition with Pfizer. This announcement came after Novo launched a superior bid in the fight over dominance in the weight-loss medication market.

In a new development, Pfizer has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, claiming the Danish company structured its $9 billion bid to stall competition deliberately. This legal action coincides with Novo's increased bid after seizing control of Metsera's board, surpassing Pfizer's previous offer.

Meanwhile, in Sudan, famine conditions have been confirmed in the besieged cities of al-Fashir and Kadugli by a global hunger monitor. On a different front, AstraZeneca has secured overwhelming shareholder approval for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, providing access to broader capital resources.

