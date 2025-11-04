Navigating Turbulence: Air Travel Chaos Amid Government Shutdown

In a troubling development, the U.S. government shutdown, now in its 34th day, has caused severe disruptions in air travel. Airlines report that 3.2 million passengers have been affected by delays or canceled flights, primarily due to a spike in air traffic controller absences caused by unpaid work conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that several airports, including those in Dallas and Austin, are facing ground delays because of staffing shortages. The situation could worsen for Houston and Washington airports as nearly 13,000 controllers work without pay. So far, nearly 2,900 flights were delayed on Monday alone, reflecting the crisis's magnitude.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has voiced concerns, suggesting a potential shutdown of the U.S. aviation system if safety becomes compromised. Meanwhile, airlines are lobbying Congress to pass a stop-gap funding bill as their operations face substantial challenges, especially with the upcoming holiday travel season approaching.

