Economic Turnaround: South Korea's Path to Recovery
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced that the economy is recovering, with the Kospi index surpassing 4,000, improved consumer sentiment, and 1.2% growth in Q3. The government plans to increase 2026 budget to 728 trillion won, investing in AI, culture, and semiconductors for transformation.
On Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced significant strides in the nation's economic recovery, highlighting easing geopolitical risks and enhanced corporate governance that have propelled the Kospi index beyond 4,000.
In his annual budget address to the National Assembly, Lee underscored improved consumer sentiment and a rebound in Q3 economic growth to 1.2%, following a contraction earlier this year. He attributed this progress to decisive government actions over the past five months that addressed a severe crisis stemming from illegal martial law.
Lee outlined a proposed 2026 budget increase to 728 trillion won, focusing on bolstering sectors like artificial intelligence, cultural production, and semiconductors to drive future economic transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism and AI Investment
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and AI Investment Boom
Asian Stocks Climb Amid Fed Comments and AI Investment
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and AI Investment Boom
Global Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism and AI Investment Surge