South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Advocates for AI Expansion in Historic Budget Proposal

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for a significant expansion in AI investment and an increase in defense spending during a budget speech. Highlighting trade agreements and AI focus, Lee emphasized national growth and military modernization, urging the approval of a historic budget for AI advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:55 IST
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a pivotal budget address, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged a tripling of government investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology, alongside an 8.2% increase in defense spending. His remarks come amid tense political climates and rising global AI trends.

Lee's call to action invoked past national development efforts, positioning the proposed 728 trillion won budget as a foundational move to propel South Korea into the AI era. He emphasized the strategic importance of industries like semiconductors and robotics while calling on the National Assembly for approval.

The President also announced a deal with Nvidia to supply AI chips, despite uncertainties over delivery amid geopolitical concerns. Concurrently, Lee's defense spending proposal highlights self-reliance and modernization goals, involving AI technology to further empower the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

