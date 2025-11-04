South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Advocates for AI Expansion in Historic Budget Proposal

In a pivotal budget address, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged a tripling of government investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology, alongside an 8.2% increase in defense spending. His remarks come amid tense political climates and rising global AI trends.

Lee's call to action invoked past national development efforts, positioning the proposed 728 trillion won budget as a foundational move to propel South Korea into the AI era. He emphasized the strategic importance of industries like semiconductors and robotics while calling on the National Assembly for approval.

The President also announced a deal with Nvidia to supply AI chips, despite uncertainties over delivery amid geopolitical concerns. Concurrently, Lee's defense spending proposal highlights self-reliance and modernization goals, involving AI technology to further empower the military.

