African Development Bank Strengthens Ties with Congo Ahead of 2026 Annual Meetings

In a significant move to deepen cooperation and accelerate development progress, a high-level delegation from the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group visited the Republic of Congo from 26 to 28 October 2025, reaffirming the Bank’s strong partnership with the country and advancing preparations for the 2026 AfDB Annual Meetings scheduled to be held in Brazzaville in May 2026.

Led by Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, the Senior Vice President of the AfDB, the delegation’s mission underscored the Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting Congo’s economic transformation under the 2022–2026 National Development Plan (NDP). The visit also reinforced the shared vision between the Bank and the Congolese government to drive economic diversification, infrastructure development, energy access, agricultural transformation, and regional integration.

Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

During the mission, Ms. Akin-Olugbade and her team met with President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who expressed appreciation for the Bank’s consistent support of Congo’s national priorities. The meeting emphasized the exemplary relationship between the AfDB and the Republic of Congo, and the need to further align financial and technical assistance with the government’s development priorities.

“This high-level mission marks a new stage in the exemplary partnership between the Republic of Congo and the African Development Bank,” said Ludovic Ngatsé, Minister of Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration and the AfDB Governor for Congo. “It reflects our shared desire to consolidate achievements and accelerate the implementation of projects central to our 2022–2026 National Development Plan.”

The delegation also held discussions with senior government officials, including Jean Jacques Bouya, Minister of State and Minister of Land Use Planning and Public Works, and Léon Juste Ibombo, Minister of Post, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy.

Key discussions covered ongoing and upcoming AfDB-financed projects, policy dialogue on economic governance, and strategies to strengthen the country’s digital and physical infrastructure to foster sustainable growth.

Reviewing Flagship Projects and Economic Priorities

Congo’s National Development Plan (2022–2026) places strong emphasis on economic diversification, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, energy, transport, and digital transformation. The AfDB’s active portfolio in Congo—valued at $223 million and composed entirely of sovereign operations—supports projects that directly contribute to these national objectives.

The Bank’s key interventions include:

Regional integration projects, such as the Ndendé–Dolisie and Ketta–Djoum roads, which enhance trade connectivity between Congo and neighboring countries.

Digital infrastructure development, including the deployment of fibre optic cables linking Congo with Cameroon and the Central African Republic, a major step toward improving digital access and regional connectivity.

Agricultural development initiatives, notably the Integrated Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (PRODIVAC), which aims to boost food production, improve rural livelihoods, and create sustainable employment opportunities for women and youth.

The Bank is also supporting the expansion of protected agricultural zones (ZAP) to promote climate-resilient farming and improve national food security.

“We were able to review the status of our cooperation, which is excellent and focused on supporting Congo in implementing the President’s vision,” said Ms. Akin-Olugbade. “Our discussions centered on flagship projects in the transport, energy, and agriculture sectors, as well as regional initiatives that strengthen economic integration and lay the groundwork for the African Continental Free Trade Area, starting here in Central Africa.”

Preparing for the 2026 AfDB Annual Meetings

A major highlight of the visit was the progress review of preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings, which will bring together thousands of delegates, including heads of state, ministers, policymakers, investors, and development partners, to discuss Africa’s economic and financial priorities.

The preparatory process is being overseen by a National Preparatory Committee chaired by Minister Jean Jacques Bouya, under whose leadership a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for hosting the meetings was signed in September 2025. The MoU formalized Brazzaville’s commitment to ensuring a successful event that will showcase Congo’s development achievements and investment potential.

Ms. Akin-Olugbade commended the progress, noting, “The signing of the MoU for hosting the Annual Meetings is a strong demonstration of Congo’s commitment. The 2026 Meetings will be a platform to promote the country’s economic potential and highlight its reforms and infrastructure progress.”

Visit to Key Development Sites

The AfDB delegation concluded its mission with a visit to the national data centre project in Brazzaville, one of the flagship digital transformation projects financed by the Bank. The facility, designed to enhance data sovereignty and support digital governance, will serve as a cornerstone for modernizing public administration and supporting private sector innovation.

The tour, conducted alongside Ministers Ngatsé and Ibombo, symbolized the growing importance of digital infrastructure in Africa’s development agenda and the AfDB’s role in accelerating the continent’s digital economy.

A Trusted Partnership for Inclusive Growth

Over the past two decades, the African Development Bank has been one of Congo’s most reliable development partners, supporting infrastructure modernization, agricultural productivity, and regional connectivity. The Bank’s assistance is closely aligned with Congo’s goals for inclusive growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

As Brazzaville prepares to host the 2026 Annual Meetings, both the AfDB and the Congolese government see the event as an opportunity to showcase progress in economic diversification and attract international investment.

“The success of the upcoming Annual Meetings will not only reflect Congo’s organizational capacity but also its growing role as a hub for regional development and integration,” said Ms. Akin-Olugbade.

The visit reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to helping the Republic of Congo realize its long-term vision of a diversified, resilient, and inclusive economy, powered by innovation, agriculture, and regional cooperation.