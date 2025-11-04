Pound Dips as Reeves Sets Stage for Tough UK Budget

The British pound and borrowing costs decreased following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' renewed promise to adhere to fiscal policies within her upcoming budget. This development occurs ahead of the Bank of England's anticipated interest rate decision.

In a rare pre-budget address, Reeves depicted her fiscal plan as one laden with 'hard choices,' aiming to balance public spending and debt reduction. The currency slipped by 0.5% following her comments, reflecting the economic constraints she faces.

With tax hikes looming, analysts acknowledge the limited market reaction, having anticipated tighter fiscal measures amid ongoing inflation and debt challenges. The timing of Reeves' speech could offer the Bank of England insights into governmental strategies as they prepare for their rate announcement.

