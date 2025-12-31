Small Savings Schemes: Interest Rates Unchanged for Seventh Quarter

In a significant update for savers, the government announced that interest rates will remain unchanged for a variety of small savings schemes. This decision marks the seventh consecutive quarter without alterations, effective from January 2026.

The announcement specified that major schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will have an 8.2% interest rate, while the three-year term deposit will maintain a 7.1% rate. Meanwhile, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes will continue at 7.1% and 4% respectively.

The government's decision affects popular investment options including the Kisan Vikas Patra and the National Savings Certificate (NSC), which will offer 7.5% and 7.7% rates, respectively. Investors relying on monthly income schemes can expect the same 7.4% rate as in the current quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)