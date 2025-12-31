Left Menu

Small Savings Schemes: Interest Rates Unchanged for Seventh Quarter

The government has kept interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh consecutive quarter starting January 2026. Key schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra continue with current rates at 8.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:55 IST
In a significant update for savers, the government announced that interest rates will remain unchanged for a variety of small savings schemes. This decision marks the seventh consecutive quarter without alterations, effective from January 2026.

The announcement specified that major schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will have an 8.2% interest rate, while the three-year term deposit will maintain a 7.1% rate. Meanwhile, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes will continue at 7.1% and 4% respectively.

The government's decision affects popular investment options including the Kisan Vikas Patra and the National Savings Certificate (NSC), which will offer 7.5% and 7.7% rates, respectively. Investors relying on monthly income schemes can expect the same 7.4% rate as in the current quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

